Realme C2 may wrest Xiaomi’s market with ‘ad-free’ UI, 6.1-inch display at Rs 5,999

Realme at its Realme 3 Pro event also announced the launch of the sequel to its entry-level Realme C1 – the Realme C2. The Realme C2 is important for the company if it wants to wrest the market from Xiaomi that has a stronghold in the low-range price segment.

Realme C2 Price in India

Realme C2 base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs 5,999 while the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The sale starts May 15, 12 noon via Flipkart, realme.com while the offline channels will open the sale “soon”. There is Jio data and cashback offer on the purchase of the Realme C2.

Realme C2 Specifications and Features

Realme C2 is an entry-level smartphone that features a diamond-cut design that is claimed to not catch smudges. It comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black. It has a 6.1-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations – 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB – with a dedicated slot for microSD card.

For photography, you get dual cameras on the back of the smartphone – a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel AI camera onboard. There is a 4000mAh battery packed inside the Realme C2. For connectivity, the Realme C2 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and MicroUSB among others.

The Realme C2 runs ColorOS 6.0 that is based on Android 9 Pie. Realme is capitalising on the pesky ads that MIUI has been criticised for. Sheth said the UI on Realme phones is free from advertisements.

Realme C2 is the fresh salvo that the company has fired to throw Redmi off its position in the budget range in India. Companies such as Samsung, which have been existing in India for a long time, are also trying hard to