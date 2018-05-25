Oppo Realme 1 sale begins today at 12 pm: Price, specifications here

Realme 1 is touted to pack a 12nm (nanometre) AI processor under the hood

Oppo Realme 1 will go on its first sale today at 12 pm. The Oppo Realme 1 will be exclusively available via Amazon.in. The smartphone aims to take on the entry-level smartphones that have become ‘boring’ in design and are hard to buy. Oppo’s sub-brand Realme is targeting the youth who want a unique design at low price points. The Oppo Realme 1 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage as its biggest USP.

Oppo Realme 1 Price in India

The Oppo Realme 1 has been launched in India in two variants – the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 8,990, the top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 13,990. The company said that it will launch a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model a month later at a price of Rs 10,990. The smartphone is available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colours.

Amazon is offering a 5 per cent cashback to the buyers who make the payment using an SBI credit or debit card. There is a No Cost EMI payment option available on the smartphone as well. The Jio customers can avail benefits up to Rs 4,850 on the purchase of the Realme 1.

Oppo Realme 1 Specifications

The Realme 1 is touted to pack a 12nm (nanometre) AI processor under the hood. The Realme 1 houses a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs Android 8.1 out of the box with Color OS on top. It is powered by an octa-core 12-nanometre MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with two additional AI cores. The smartphone packs three RAM options – 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB, the first and third options of which will be available in the sale today. There are three onboard storage options available on the smartphone – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB – the 64GB model will be available later.

For photography, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. The company claims that the AI capability packed inside the phone can offer live beautification for the photographs taken from both the front and rear cameras. The smartphone is backed by a 3410mAh battery under the hood.