Oppo Realme 1 – Redmi Note 5 rival – with dual 4G VoLTE calling launched in India; here’s how much it costs

Realme 1 has been finally launched in India after months of teasers. Powered by the Chinese mobile giant Oppo, the Realme 1 is the marquee smartphone of the new Realme brand in India. In a bid to take on the ‘killer’ and ‘beast’ smartphones available in the Indian market, the Realme 1 packs some flagship features in a budget range. The USP of the Realme 1 is the support for dual 4G VoLTE, meaning that VoLTE calls can be made through both the SIM card slots.

Realme 1 Price in India

The Realme 1 India price has been set at Rs 8,990 for the base variant offering 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the top model featuring a huge 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for the first time in a budget range smartphone, is priced at Rs 13,990. A 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will launch a month later, said the company. It will be available at a price of Rs 10,990. The colour options include Diamond Black and Midnight Silver – a Solar Red colour variant will be made available in June.

The Realme 1 will be exclusively available via Amazon.in starting May 25th, 12 noon onwards. The launch offers on the Realme 1 include 5 per cent cashback on the SBI cards. There is a No Cost EMI payment option available on the smartphone, as well. The Jio customers can avail benefits up to Rs 4,850 on the purchase of the Realme 1.

Realme 1 Specifications

The Realme 1 is claimed to come with features such as the 128GB storage variant, 12nm AI processor packed under the hood. The Realme 1 houses a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs Android 8.1 out of the box. It is powered by an octa-core 12-nanometre MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with two additional AI cores. The smartphone packs three RAM options – 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB, the first and third options of which will go on sale initially. There are three onboard storage options available on the smartphone – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

For the cameras, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. The company claims that the AI capability packed inside the phone can offer live beautification for the photographs taken from both the front and rear cameras. The smartphone is backed by a 3410mAh battery under the hood.