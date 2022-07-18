Oppo Pad Air with 2K screen, ColorOS for Pad software launched in India: Check price, specs

Oppo, today, launched the Pad Air in India alongside Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. This is the brand’s first tablet in the country. Oppo Pad Air is a budget Android tablet as far as specs and pricing are concerned. It comes with a 2K screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, and large 7,100mAh battery. The tablet has a sleek metal body and is priced starting at Rs 16,999.

OPPO PAD AIR PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Oppo has launched the Pad Air in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 19,999.

Oppo Pad Air will go on sale starting July 23 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO PAD AIR SPECS, FEATURES

Oppo Pad Air, which is being billed for education entertainment, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and Oppo’s “AI system booster 2.1” that’s said to ensure smooth multitasking on the tablet. The design is sleek and premium –and made of metal—with what the brand is calling a “sunset dune 3D texture” paired with its “glow” aesthetic that, among other things, seemingly makes it resistant to fingerprints and scratches.

The Pad Air, Oppo says, has a screen that’s certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light eye comfort. Spec-wise we’re looking at a 10.36-inch display with a 2K resolution.

The tablet tuns ColorOS 12 for Pad software which, as the name suggests, is a ColorOS tailored for tablets with features like multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, and dual windows, in addition to support for floating windows.

Oppo says the Pad Air is the only tablet in its price segment that allows users to switch from their existing Oppo phone’s screen to the tablet’s larger display. The tablet also supports drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between devices.

As is usually the case with many tablets, Oppo will offer a stylus for this tablet, called Oppo Life smart stylus pen, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Rounding off the package is a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.