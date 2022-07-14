Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds to launch in India on July 18 alongside Oppo Reno 8 series: Details

Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds will be launched in India on July 18 alongside Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo announced today. The Pad Air will be the brand’s first tablet in the country. The Enco X2, meanwhile, will be follow-up to the Enco X— Oppo’s flagship TWS earbuds.

OPPO PAD AIR CONFIRMED FEATURES

Oppo has teased a few key features of both devices ahead of launch. The Oppo Pad Air, which is being billed for education entertainment, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and Oppo’s “AI system booster 2.1” that’s said to ensure smooth multitasking on the tablet. The design is sleek and premium with what the brand is calling a “sunset dune 3D texture” paired with its “glow” aesthetic that, among other things, seemingly makes it resistant to fingerprints and scratches.

The Pad Air, Oppo says, has a screen that’s certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light eye comfort. The tablet tuns ColorOS 12 for Pad software which, as the name suggests, is a ColorOS tailored for tablets with features like multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen, and dual windows, in addition to support for floating windows.

Oppo says the Pad Air will be the only tablet in its price segment that would allow users to switch from their existing Oppo phone’s screen to the tablet’s larger display. The tablet also supports drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between devices.

As is usually the case with many tablets, Oppo will offer a stylus for this tablet –presumably sold separately— with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

OPPO ENCO X2 CONFIRMED FEATURES

The Enco X2 are a pair of high-end truly wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation and what Oppo is calling a segment-first “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording” that would allow users to record and play back audio “efficiently.”

Oppo has worked with Dynaudioon “anext-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system” for the Enco X2 in addition to equipping them with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. These support the LHDC codec.