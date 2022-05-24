Oppo Pad Air Android tablet with 2K display launched; Oppo Enco R wireless earbuds also tag along

Oppo has launched the Pad Air, its second Android tablet and Enco R wireless earbuds in China alongside the Reno 8 series. The Pad Air has a large 10.36-inch 2K display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 7,100mAh battery packed inside a light and compact body. The tablet weighs just 440g and measures only 6.94mm, seemingly justifying its naming. The Enco R wireless earbuds, meanwhile, are a budget offering with up to 24-hour battery life promise.

Oppo Pad Air price in China starts at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 15,000). Oppo Enco R earbuds on the other hand are priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs 3,500). Both are exclusive to China at the time of writing. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

OPPO PAD AIR SPECS, FEATURES

The Pad Air has a 10.36-inch LCD display with a 2000x1200p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 chip. This is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

The tablet runs ColorOS for Pad which is based on Android 12. Fuelling the package is a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Rounding off the package is an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera. You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support.

Oppo Pad Air will be available in three configurations, 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB, for CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 15,000), CNY 1499 (roughly Rs 17,500), and CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 20,000) respectively.

OPPO ENCO R SPECS, FEATURES

Oppo Enco R wireless earbuds pack 13.4mm drivers and are IPX4 rated. The buds themselves offer a claimed battery life of up to four hours while the charging case adds an additional twenty hours on top. There is no active noise cancellation though these earbuds do support AI-based call noise reduction, Oppo says. Rounding off the package are USB Type-C charging and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series launched with 80W fast charging, 50MP triple rear cameras: Check prices, specs