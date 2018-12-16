Oppo opens R&D centre in Hyderabad, largest outside China

The India R&D centre is the fourth facility globally and the largest outside China.

Chinese handset maker Oppo has set up its research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad. The India R&D centre is the fourth facility globally and the largest outside China. Hyderabad also houses an R&D centre of OnePlus. However, the company did not disclose the investment details.

“The brand has always attached great importance to R&D in cutting-edge technology and will build upon its global focus on the space through the centre in India. The centre will contribute towards bringing innovation and advanced technologies to India,” Tasleem Arif, vice-president, said.