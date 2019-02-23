Oppo launches its first 5G phone, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea on board for India launch

By: | Updated: February 23, 2019 10:46 PM

Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm for developing 5G smartphone on its chipset.

Oppo, Oppo 5G phone, Oppo 5G phone feature, 5G smartphone, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone IdeaThe company said it will be ready for trial in India from the second quarter; however, telecom operators will have to decide on timeline for tests. (Twitter)

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Mobiles Saturday unveiled 5G smartphone which it plans to commercially launch in the second quarter of this year. The company said it will be ready for trial in India from the second quarter; however, telecom operators will have to decide on timeline for tests. “We will be ready with 5G smartphone in the second quarter for trials in India. We are in discussion with all the three operators – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. They will have to decide on trials, ” Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, said.

Meanwhile, the company announced its partnership with four global telecom operators — Swisscom, Optus, Telstra and SingTel. Henry Tang, Director of Standards for Oppo, said the company has started field trials with some of the operators.

Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm for developing 5G smartphone on its chipset. “It (the partnership) will bring 5G to commercial reality in 2019. We are going to bring the first Oppo 5G smartphone to the industry. We are doing everything…to make Oppo a leader in 5G and we expect that this collaboration is only going to increase,” Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm, said.

