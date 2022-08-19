Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorsOS 13: First look at top features, eligible devices for update

Oppo has globally released its new Android 13-based custom skin ColorOS 13. The new OS has an Aquamorphic design and includes a range of new features for improved user experience. Oppo has added a new Theme Palette inspired by the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level in the new ColorOS. The new system font and card-styled layout in the ColorOS 13 will offer better readability of texts across all languages and a comfortable viewing experience.

Calling this as the biggest update in the history of ColorOS, Oppo plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year across more than 60 countries and regions and reaching nearly 160 million users. Here’s a quick look at its top features of the new ColorOS 13:

Design improvement: The new ColorOS 13 comes with an a new Aquamorphic design. The company claims that the design tweaks in the new OS will improve readability and viewing experience. Oppo has also introduced Adaptive Layouts for different screen sizes and a new series of Always-On Display images called “Homeland” animation in the new OS.

Increased battery life: The ColorOS 13 marks the debut of Dynamic Computing Engine which company says will offer an increased battery life by maintaining a balance between high performance and low power consumption. The technology will also allow more apps to remain active in the background so that user can smoothly switch between multiple apps without experiencing lag.

The Meeting Assistant: Oppo claims to have developed the first Meeting Assistant for smartphones. The assistant is designed specifically for online meetings. It can automatically choose the wireless data package for a more stable connection during online meetings.

Multi-screen Connect: Aiming to improve its multi-device user experience, Oppo has introduced a Multi-screen Connect in the new OS. It lets user seamlessly switch between smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Auto Pixelate feature: A new Pixelate option will be seen in the editing window. A feature worth mentioning, it will automatically blur out the contact’s name and profile picture when tapped.

Eligible devices for update: The company has shared the beta roll out timeline for ColorOS 13 across its devices.