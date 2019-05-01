Oppo launches A1k budget smartphone in India to fend off competition

Oppo has launched a new smartphone to its budget smartphone line in India. Called the Oppo A1k, the smartphone gets standard features that you will find on a smartphone under Rs 10,000 but there is a 4000mAh battery equipped inside to make it stand out. It was launched in Russia initially earlier this month by Oppo to bolster its low-end offerings.

Oppo A1k Price in India

The Oppo A1k is available to purchase at Rs 8,490 in India. The sale is live on e-commerce websites including Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm, and Tata CliQ. Those who prefer buying products offline can head to the nearest retailer to get the smartphone. Oppo A1k comes in Red and Black colours.

Oppo A1k Specifications

Packing a 6.1-inch LCD water drop-notch display, the Oppo A1k supports dual SIM cards with 4G VoLTE support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0, which recently began rolling out to the Oppo smartphones.

Unlike other smartphones, the Oppo A1k sports a single camera on the rear with an 8-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera on the Oppo A1k. But despite the absence of a secondary lens at the back, the smartphone is touted to offer portrait mode in the camera app. The smartphone has a 4000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W bundled charger.

Oppo’s market in India

According to Counterpoint Research, which tracks the growth of smartphone companies in different markets, Oppo secured a market share of 7 per cent at the end of Q4 2018. This is 2 per cent lower than the company’s all-time high of 9 per cent share achieved in 2018 Q2. Meanwhile, its sister brand Vivo showed a reasonable growth in the shipments. According to Canalys, Vivo’s market share grew by 119 per cent year-over-year at the end of Q1 2019, as compared to the same period last year.

Oppo has primarily targeted the mid-range market in India, pushing features such as selfie cameras and VOOC charging to its smartphones existing in the range. The company has sporadically tried to compete with its Chinese rivals in the budget segment, but it eventually had to resort to spinning off a brand to cater to the said market. Realme, which is turning one year this May, saw an unprecedented surge in the smartphone shipments at the end of 2018 Q4.