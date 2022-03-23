Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 wireless earbuds launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs 14,990. Oppo Enco Air 2 is priced at Rs 2,499.

Oppo launched the affordable Oppo K10 smartphone and Oppo Enco Air 2 budget true wireless earbuds in India today, March 23. The K10 features what Oppo is calling a dirt and scratch-resistant “glow” design, fast 90Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 33W fast charging. Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs 14,990. The Enco Air 2, meanwhile, are “entry-level” wireless earbuds with a translucent case lid design, 13.4mm dynamic driver setup, and up to 24-hour battery life. Oppo Enco Air 2 is priced at Rs 2,499.

Oppo K10 specs, features

The Oppo K10 has a 6.59-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Oppo doesn’t mention any screen protection.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Oppo gives you up to 5GB “RAM expansion” in the phone. Software is Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Super VOOC fast charging support.

For photography, the Oppo K10 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The K10 features what Oppo is calling a dirt and scratch-resistant “glow” design. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The specifications are more or less similar to the Realme 9i which was launched recently in India.

Where it differs from the Realme phone is in design. The K10 has a dual tone back which is said to be resistant to fingerprints and scratches. You can get it in Black Carbon or Blue Flame options. It is also IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. Oppo says it has put the phone “through a one-metre drop test onto a smooth marble floor, 5 major environmental protection processes, 130+ ultra-rigorous reliability tests, and 320+ comprehensive test steps.”

Rounding off the package are headphone jack, mono speaker out, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specs, features

The Enco Air 2 wireless earbuds pack a 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm driver setup inside a lightweight (3.5g) semi in-ear design—they look sort of like the AirPods. Oppo says you can comfortably wear them for an entire day. These are also IPX4 rated.

Touch sensors onboard let you double-tap to play the next song, answer/hang-up, or act as a shutter button for taking photos through your smartphone. The Enco Air 2s have a dedicated game mode that you can initiate through a triple tap. Touching and holding the earbuds lowers/increases volume.

Oppo Enco Air 2 are IPX4 rated. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The charging case is round and pebble-shaped with a matte texture and translucent lid. Oppo will offer them in white and blue. There is USB Type-C charging.

The Enco Air 2s support two stereo sound effect options— Bass Boost and Clear Vocals – that can be enabled through the HeyMelody app. For connectivity you get Bluetooth 5.2 alongside support for AAC and SBC codecs. There is AI-based noise cancellation for calls.

These earbuds are rated to stream music for up to 4 hours, and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 prices, availability

The Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,990.

Oppo Enco Air 2 price is set at Rs 2,499.

Oppo K10 and Enco Air 2 will be available starting March 29 (12pm) from Flipkart and Oppo’s online store.