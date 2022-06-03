Oppo K10 5G India launch on June 8; to be slimmest 5G phone in its segment

Oppo K10 5G will be launched in India on June 8, Oppo announced today. Naturally, this will be the 5G version of the recently launched K10 4G. The phone will have a new design and a “premium 5G chipset” among other things. Oppo claims the K10 5G will be the “slimmest 5G smartphone” in its segment despite having a huge battery. Actual dimensions and battery capacity haven’t been made public, yet.

Ahead of launch, Oppo has confirmed that the K10 5G will come with its hallmark “glow” design with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant back and flat sides. It will, also, sport dual rear cameras. The name of the chipset hasn’t been revealed but Oppo says the K10 5G will be powered by a premium 5G chip and come with virtual memory expansion feature. The phone is further said to have a big battery with fast charging support. The Oppo K10 5G will be sold across Flipkart, retail outlets, and Oppo online store.

To recall, the Oppo K10 4G has a 6.59-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Oppo gives you up to 5GB “RAM expansion” in the phone. Software is Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Super VOOC fast charging support.

For photography, the K10 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Oppo K10 price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,990.