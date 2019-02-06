Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

Oppo K1 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of its first smartphone of 2019, the K1, in India at an event in New Delhi. The Oppo K1 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor – which we have already seen on plenty of smartphones, however, it is catching up slowly. The smartphone also packs some other features such as a waterdrop notch display, AI-powered face recognition, and Hyper Boost feature that, Oppo claims, can speed up the processor’s load to offer a better gaming experience.

Oppo K1 Price in India

The Oppo K1 has been announced at Rs 16,990 for its only model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes in Astral Blue and Piano Black colours and will be available via Flipkart only. The sale starts at 12 pm on February 12. The company announced a couple of offers for the Oppo K1 purchase – 10 per cent instant discount on using Citibank credit or debit card and Flipkart’s Buyback guarantee that will ensure 90 per cent value at Re 1.

Oppo K1 Specifications

The Oppo K1 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The smartphone supports dual 4G VoLTE Nano-SIM cards and runs Color OS 5.2 with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Oppo K1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64B of internal storage. There is another 6GB RAM variant that was launched in China but has not been released in India as of yet. For graphics, the Oppo K1 supports Adreno 512 GPU.

The cameras on the Oppo K1 include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 25-megapixel camera on the front of the smartphone, powered by AI. The smartphone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and comes equipped with a 3600mAh battery under the hood.