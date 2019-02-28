Oppo K1 review: Easy on the eyes, performs as a no-nonsense phone

The front display is a 6.4-inch panel, with a screen-to-body ratio of a high 91%, offering a far better multimedia experience than many other phones in this segment.

In the path-breaking film The Matrix, Neo is a character who is smarter than all others and tries to learn everything he can. The same can be said about the new Oppo K1 smartphone (branded as RX17 Neo in some global markets) that ‘appears’ smarter than many other phones in its segment, and has an AI-powered front and rear camera system that learns with every photo you shoot. And like Neo, this phone too looks elegant and dapper.

First, the design. The phone is available in two colour options: piano black and astral blue. A unique thing is that the colours merge into each other. For example, the astral blue unit is bright blue at the top, and turns into a shade of violet at the bottom-end of the unit. This colour magic makes the K1 look meticulously crafted, and especially when you move it between light and shade.

The front display is a 6.4-inch panel, with a screen-to-body ratio of a high 91%, offering a far better multimedia experience than many other phones in this segment. But perhaps the most unique thing about the K1 is the in-display fingerprint sensor—you can unlock the phone just by touching an area at the bottom-end of the screen. The advantage is that a lot of space has been saved because there is no need for a dedicated sensor. The disadvantage is that you have to move the unit (ever so slightly) for the sensor to get activated. For example, if the phone is kept on a table and you try and open it using the fingerprint, it just won’t open, and you have to tap it slightly to activate the sensor.

It’s powered by 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE platform, and has 4GB running memory with 64GB storage. So, while regular phone usage is exemplary, if you are a gaming enthusiast, the K1 comes across as an affordable but decent option (compared to dedicated gaming smartphones that are expensive). In fact, it also comes with optimised and downloadable versions of games like PUBG Mobile, Ludo King and hundreds of others.

The front camera is rated at 25MP and the rear is a twin-camera system (16MP+2MP). The selfies it clicks are quite sharp (Oppo claims the camera captures as many as 296 feature points on your face), but it’s the rear camera that is a revelation—it can identify different scenes and scene combinations, and the colours and depth it produces is in the league of professional-camera photos.

The battery is rated at 3600mAh, and lasts a day and a half of regular usage.

At Rs 16,990, the K1 comes across as a phone that isn’t really exceptional in an area or two (many phones in this price range have almost similar features), but performs as a no-nonsense unit overall. And if you want to flaunt it, its in-display fingerprint sensor and the colour magic of the body do the task quite well.