Oppo forays into India’s financial services market with Oppo Kash, brings money lending and saving under one roof

Oppo Kash is now available in beta and is claimed to offer ‘end-to-end’ financial solution with as many as five services packed inside one app.

Oppo has officially forayed into India’s financial services market. The Chinese major launched Oppo Kash in India on Monday, a financial service that aims to tap into its seemingly ‘vast’ smartphone user base, bringing money lending and saving under one roof – in this case, the Oppo Kash Android app.

Oppo Kash is now available in beta and is claimed to offer ‘end-to-end’ financial solution with as many as five services packed inside one app. The five services in question being payments, lending, savings, insurance and financial well being score. In the next 18 months, Oppo plans to also bring financial education to Oppo Kash.

Oppo says (ICICI Prudential) freedom SIP is Oppo Kash’s ‘unique’ offer – it claims, it is India’s first smartphone brand to launch mutual funds. Through it, subscribers can ‘create regular income’ by staying invested from a period of 8 years to 15 years, a company spokesperson said. Oppo plans to rope more partners over time.

As is usual with such financial services, Oppo Kash will also serve as a lending or credit platform – for both individuals and businesses. While individuals can avail personal loans up to Rs 2 lakh, businesses/SMEs will be able to avail loans up to Rs 2 Crore digitally through Oppo Kash. Oppo has tied up with Early Salary (for digital personal loans) and Lending Kart (for digital business loans).

In addition to offering credit and mutual funds, Oppo Kash will also provide free credit report (for a year) and screen damage insurance for both old and new Oppo phones.

Oppo is targeting to achieve 10 million consumers in the next 5 years on the Oppo Kash platform. The app is now available for download and install for all Android users from the Google Play Store while all new Oppo phones will come have it installed out-of-the-box.

Oppo is also touting Oppo Kash’s privacy aspect like local data storage, giving users control permissions within the app.