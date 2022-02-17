Oppo Find X5 series with Hasselblad cameras, MariSilicon NPU set to launch globally on February 24

Oppo will launch its next high-end premium flagship, the Find X5 series, globally on February 24.

Oppo will launch its next high-end premium flagship, the Find X5 series, globally on February 24. The series will spawn two models, the Find X5 Pro and Find X5—at least. Previously, it confirmed partnering with iconic Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. Now, it has confirmed the Find X5 series will also ship with MariSilicon, its first Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Clearly, cameras will be a big highlight of the Find X5 series, particularly the Find X5 Pro.

Oppo had revealed its first gen MariSilicon X imaging NPU at its Inno Day 2021 event in late December. The 6nm chip is designed to handle image processing workloads. We can expect the chip to bring real-time improvements in RAW processing while also speeding up AI role during 4K video recording by up to twenty times. Sister brand Vivo also makes its own image processing chip, the first gen version being called simply the V1. We saw this chip in action recently inside the X70 series.

You should take the Hasselblad partnership with a pinch of salt though. OnePlus had made a lot of fuss around it while launching the OnePlus 9 Pro, but eventually, the “co-development” was limited to just some colour calibration and camera interface redesign. The output was surely not up to the mark, as OnePlus had made you believe before the launch. But for what it’s worth, Oppo is known to tune its smartphone cameras better, so chances are the same Hasselblad branding could entail better pictures on a phone like the Find X5 Pro.

Whether Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad goes beyond stuff we’ve already seen OnePlus pull off, remains to be seen.

Moving on, Oppo is also sharing the design of the Find X5 series ahead of launch. The phone(s) look familiar which is to say they look beautiful and very premium. The pro model—we’re assuming—will be made out of ceramic and made available in two colours, white and black. The surface appears glossy, but Oppo is said to be using some kind of fingerprint-resistant coating on top to resist smudges.

The Find X5 Pro is all but confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The design reveal highlights three cameras. Speculation is rife that Oppo will use a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 13MP telephoto shooter for 5x hybrid zoom. Display-wise, the phone is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.

