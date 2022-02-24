Oppo Find X5 Pro versus Oppo Find X5: Every difference that you wanted to know

Oppo Find X5 Pro versus Oppo Find X: Prices, specifications compared

Oppo has launched the Find X5 series of premium flagship phones. There are two phones—the Find X5 Pro and Find X5. They are the first to feature MariSilicon, Oppo’s first Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The 6nm chip enables features like 4K Ultra Night Video in the two phones. The Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5 also get Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

Oppo is yet to announce India availability and pricing for the Find X5 series. Let’s jump in to find out how the two phones compare with each other.

Display: The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K or 1440p 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. It can peak 1300nits. The Find X5 has a 6.55-inch 1080p 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (non-LTPO) and hole punch cutout. Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Build, IP rating: The Find X5 Pro is made of ceramic and is IP68 certified. The Find X5 is made of matte glass.

Processor: The Find X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The Find X5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

RAM, Storage: The Find X5 Pro is available in 12GB/256GB. The Find X5 comes in 8GB/256GB

Rear cameras: The Find X5 Pro has three cameras on the back—two 50MP wide and ultrawide (Sony IMX766) and another 13MP 2x optical zoom camera. Oppo is using 5-axis optical stabilisation with the wide lens. The Find X5 also has three cameras on the back, same as the Find X5 Pro, but the wide lens here has only OIS.

Front camera: The Find X5 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera (Sony IMX709 sensor). The Find X5 uses a Sony IMX615 sensor with the same resolution.

Battery: The Find X5 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The Find X5 has a 4,800mAh with 80W fast wired charging. Wireless charging tops out at 30W.

Prices: The Find X5 Pro price is set at €1,300 (roughly Rs 1,09,600). The Find X is priced at €1,000 (roughly Rs 84,400).

