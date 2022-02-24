Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 with Hasselblad cameras, MariSilicon NPU launched: Check price, specifications

While the Find X5 Pro is expectedly the more premium, more powerful offering, the regular Find X5 is also not very far behind.

Oppo launched the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 premium flagship phones globally today, February 24. While the Find X5 Pro is expectedly the more premium, more powerful offering, the regular Find X5 is also not very far behind in hardware and feature set. For starters, both phones are rocking MariSilicon, Oppo’s first Neural Processing Unit (NPU). They’re also getting some Hasselblad photography enhancements thanks to Oppo’s partnership with the iconic Swedish camera maker.

Oppo had revealed its first gen MariSilicon X imaging NPU at its Inno Day 2021 event in late December. The 6nm chip is designed to handle image processing workloads bringing real-time improvements in RAW processing while also speeding up AI role during 4K video recording by up to twenty times—this enables 4K Ultra Night Video in both phones.

The Hasselblad quirks appear to be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Find X5 Pro and Find X5, both, get a Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration feature and a selection of Master filters inspired from Hasselblad cameras.

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 specs and features

The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K or 1440p 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout—this houses a 32MP selfie camera (Sony IMX709 sensor). On the back, it has three cameras—two 50MP wide and ultrawide (Sony IMX766) and another 13MP 2x optical zoom camera. Oppo is using 5-axis optical stabilisation with the wide lens.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Software is Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Find X5 Pro is made of ceramic and will be available in two colourways—white and black.

The regular Find X5 meanwhile has a 6.55-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout—this houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor) camera. On the back it has three cameras, same as the Find X5 Pro, but the wide lens here has only OIS.

Under the hood, the Find X5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also runs ColorOS 12.1. The battery here is 4,800mAh with 80W fast wired charging. Wireless charging tops out at 30W.

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 prices, availability

The Find X5 Pro price is set at €1,300 (roughly Rs 1,09,600). The Find X is priced at €1,000 (roughly Rs 84,400). The Find X5 will be available in global markets starting March 14 (pre-orders now live). The Find X5 Pro is coming soon.