Oppo Find X2 Pro is coming to India to take on OnePlus 8 Pro, but aren’t they virtually the same phones?

Oppo Find X2 Pro

While the jury is still out on who copied whom, Oppo’s flagship Find X2 Pro is coming soon to India, possibly in the next few weeks, to take on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Keep the two phones side by side, and it would be really hard to point out the differences, though there are quite a few big differences here. But for the tech enthusiast and average buyer, fact is, the Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro are virtually the same phones intended for two different target audiences.

Let’s start with the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The main USP of Oppo’s flagship phone is its 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen that ships with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The panel also supports HDR 10+ and it is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity to it. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage (non-expandable). The other big highlight of Oppo’s flagship phone is the fact that it supports a whopping 65W fast charging — there’s no wireless charging though. The phone is backed by a sizable 4,260mAh battery.

Not to mention, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has some amazing camera credentials too. The phone has two 48MP cameras, main (f/1.7, OIS) and ultra wide-angle. There’s another 13MP periscope-style telephoto camera with OIS for up to 5x optical zoom. On the front, the Oppo Find X2 has a 32MP camera housed inside a punch hole cutout.

The Oppo Find X2 also has stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

Oppo also has a vanilla Find X2, that keeps the Pro’s 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 48MP main camera, 32MP selfie camera, and 65W fast charging — which is fantastic.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The main USP of OnePlus’ flagship phone is also its 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen that ships with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The panel also supports HDR 10+ though it is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity to it. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage (non-expandable). The other big highlight of OnePlus’ flagship phone is the fact that it supports 30W fast wireless charging, plus 30W fast wired charging. The phone is backed by a sizable 4,510mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has some amazing camera credentials too. The phone has two 48MP cameras, main (f/1.8, OIS) and ultra wide-angle. There’s another 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 3x optical zoom, plus a fourth 5MP depth camera. On the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16MP camera housed inside a punch hole cutout.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also has stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.

While the Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro may have a few “big” differences, one can’t help but notice they’re virtually the same phones, so it would all go down to pricing.

Now, Oppo hasn’t explicitly said that it’s launching the Oppo Find X2 Pro in India in the days to come. Teasers shared by the company mention Find X2, or Find X2-series. But, the company’s promo video does show off the Pro model leading us to believe that Oppo is planning to bring the Oppo Find X2 Pro to India. But it could be to generate hype, one can’t say for sure yet. Be that as it may, it’s not surprising that the Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro are virtually the same phones — both Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK, so there’s bound to be some similarities every now and then. As for differences, watch this space for our full review and comparison pieces of the two phones in the days to come.