Oppo Find X2 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and more

Software inside the phones is Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

Oppo Find X2 series was officially launched in India on Wednesday, as Oppo’s answer to the OnePlus 8 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup. There are two phones to boot, Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2, though Oppo is only revealing the price of the latter for now. The Oppo Find X2 12GB/256GB variant has been launched in India at a price of Rs 64,900. There is no word on Oppo Find X2 Pro pricing yet.

The main USP of Oppo’s flagship phones is their 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen that boasts of a 120Hz high refresh rate. The panel also supports HDR 10+ and it is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, both the phones have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity to them. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage (non-expandable) in the Pro Find X2. The vanilla Find X2 has 256GB storage.

The other big highlight of Oppo’s flagship phones is the fact that they support a whopping 65W fast charging — there’s no wireless charging though. The Find X2 Pro has a 4,260mAh battery. The find X2 has a 4,200mAh battery.

Both the phones come with stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance. Software inside the phones is Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

The Find X2 Pro has two 48MP cameras, main (f/1.7, OIS) and ultra wide-angle. There’s another 13MP periscope-style telephoto camera with OIS for up to 5x optical zoom. The Find X2 has a 48MP main, 12MP ultra wide-angle and another 13MP periscope-style telephoto camera. On the front, both the phones have a 32MP camera housed inside a punch hole cutout.

The Find X2 will be available in black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass) versions while the Find X2 Pro comes in black (ceramic).