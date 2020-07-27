OPPO Find X2: A very likeable phone but it isn’t cheap

In terms of battery life, the Find X2 holds a 4200mAh battery that is equipped with super-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging; you can fully charge in just 38 minutes.

Given the Indian consumer’s voracious appetite for clicking selfies, Oppo seems to have done a fairly decent job with its selfie-focused phones. Its devices garner all-round praise for their front camera capabilities. Take, for instance, the not-so-old Oppo Reno3 Pro; a stunner device with great image capturing abilities, it also has the world’s first 44MP+2MP dual punch-hole camera setup.

Oppo’s penchant for appealing designs is also well-known. The handset maker is now breaking into the high-end market with its Find X2 series—a flagship lineup of 5G devices that come packed with numerous high-end features. Basically, we are looking at two devices—Find X2 Pro and Find X2. We got the latter (Black ceramic variant, 6.7-inches OLED QHD+ display) for trial purpose; we take a look at what’s new in it and how it performs.

Find X2 is the most advanced flagship with futuristic technology introduced by Oppo. The phone adopts a front and back sleek double-curve body design. It comes equipped with an Oppo customised, 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with more than one billion variations of colour display capabilities, bringing a visual revolution of sorts in resolution, colour, refresh rate and brightness. With a high resolution, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness, the device creates a comfortable display viewing experience. It has O1 Ultra Vision Engine with a built-in independent display chip that can enhance video quality performance. It supports Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement. Motion Clear increases the frame of online video and sports broadcasts with lower frame rates, making the video play smoother and minimises motion jitter and stepped contours.

Inside, the Find X2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform to ensure a seamless user experience. Coupled with 12 GBRAM and 256GB of massive storage (external memory not supported), the device can handle multitasking with ease. It comes equipped with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos for built in powerful audio performance. I am a moderate consumer of multimedia content—Prime Video movies, YouTube videos and a few mobile games. I was quite impressed on how the Find X2 could intelligently match application scenarios—such as music, movies and games— to bring users an immersive entertainment experience.

In terms of battery life, the Find X2 holds a 4200mAh battery that is equipped with super-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging; you can fully charge in just 38 minutes. Its video editing tool, Soloop, integrates fun recording, easy editing and quick sharing for users to edit videos and share personal stories with just one click.

Find X2 is equipped with a triple-camera combination of 48MP wide-angle lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 5x hybrid zoom. The wide-angle camera (main camera) adopts a customised flagship sensor and is combined with dual native ISO technology and f/1.7 large aperture, that delivers powerful low-light shooting capabilities. The Find X2 is equipped with a 32 MP selfie snapper which comes with the Sony IMX616 sensor, a f/2. aperture and a 5P lens and AI beautification features.

In summary, the Find X2 is yet another great piece of innovation from Oppo, packed with high-end features. It looks great and works well, the cameras are a huge draw here. Above all, its speed and great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you. Highly recommended, if you can afford it.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: 6.7 inches OLED QHD+ display Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Operating system: ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 512GB ROM

Camera: 48MP + 48MP + 13MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 4200mAh battery

Estimated street price: Rs 64,990