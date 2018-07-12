Oppo Find X with ‘slide-out’ Stealth 3D cameras, bezel-less display launched: Price in India, specifications

Oppo Find X has dual cameras on the rear side of the module

Oppo Find X, the latest ‘innovative’ smartphone from the kitty of the Chinese mobile company, has finally been launched in India. The smartphone was globally unveiled in Paris last month showcasing the world an entirely-new way of interacting with the smartphone. The Oppo Find X has hidden cameras, that the company likes to call the ‘Stealth 3D Camera’. The handset sports a motorised module on the top that slides out when you open the camera app or swipe up the lock screen to unlock the phone using facial scanning. The module houses the front camera and the rear cameras. The smartphone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with AI Engine.

Oppo Find X Price in India

The Oppo Find X India price is Rs 59,990 and it will be available starting August 3 in India. For online sales, the company has partnered Flipkart where the Find X will be exclusively available. The online pre-orders start July 25 and Flipkart is giving a gift card worth Rs 100 to the customers on pre-booking the handset. For offline, the Oppo Find X will be available at leading outlets across the country.

Oppo Find X Specifications

Oppo Find X has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with thin bezels and without a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards.

It has a hidden camera slider has allowed Oppo to cram a display as large as 6.4-inch fit into the body of the phone without having to go for a notch, which some people could find as a respite. Not only the front is covered, the rear also sports the same curvy design. Since there is no camera on the rear panel, Oppo Find X sits flush on an even surface due to the lack of the bump.

Once the camera app is opened, the camera module rises from inside the phone flaunting a 25-megapixel shooter on the front while a combination of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel shooters on the rear. Oppo says that the camera can open in 0.5 seconds, which is passable. The front camera is coupled with a Dot projector and flood illuminator that offers secured 3D facial scanning. Facial unlock technology is the only biometric unlock solution available on the Oppo Find X as there is no fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has been teasing about the ability of the Find X to charge the battery quickly, thanks to the company’s own VOOC fast charging technology. There is a 3730mAh battery under the hood.