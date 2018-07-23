Oppo Find X review: A stylish phone, quite a performer too

Oppo Find X review (Image credit: Oppo India/Twitter)

If you are shopping for a new phone, you know how daunting a task it is to pick a new device these days. The device market has grown too large and become far too competitive for handset makers to experiment in terms of design, hardware-software mix, etc. As a result, there is not much differentiation in the offerings, especially in the mid-range segment. Still, there are a few companies that are trying to create new stuff and bring in innovation in their high-end devices. Oppo, the Chinese device maker that has perhaps capitalised most on the Indian consumer’s voracious appetite for selfies with its selfie-focused phones, is a case in point.

Recently, Oppo, known in industry circles as the selfie expert, introduced Find X—the most advanced and powerful flagship with futuristic technology. With a Panoramic arc design—6.42-inch screen with a screen ratio of 93.8% and stealth 3D cameras, the Find X represents Oppo’s innovative spirit to the hilt. Priced at a steep Rs 59,990, the device is available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue variants. We take a look at what’s new in it.

The Find X offers a traditional design that fuses modern technology making it visually appealing. The device comes with Stealth 3D cameras and sliding structure. The stealth design includes a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, a ranging sensor, a receiver, a front camera, a dot projector, a rear dual-camera, and a hole-less front and rear side. With the sliding structure of the camera, it automatically stretches out when unlocked or when a user is taking photos. It will retract when not in use. Oppo uses coaxial line sliding, a vortex structure, and a silent motor.

The Find X adopts 6.42-inch panoramic arc screen, dual-arc (AMOLED) screen, supporting a display for rich colour and vivid pictures. A 19.5:9 aspect ratio further expands the screen range and at the same time ensures a comfortable hand feel, bringing the user a wider view. Benefiting from the unique COP packaging technology of a flexible screen, the Find X has an ultra-thin border, 1.65mm on the left and right border, 1.91mm on the top border, and 3.4mm on the bottom border, which increases screen-to-body ratio to 93.8%—the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today.

This device’s full screen multitasking offers a great visual experience. In landscape mode, some frequently used apps and operations can be displayed on the screen, near the two sides of the earpiece, which allow for both apps to be used at the same time, where one of the two apps is suspended above the other app. The position of the suspended app can be adjusted at will. When playing a game or watching a video, users do not need to exit an app.

One of the most interesting feature that I noticed in the Find X is its 3D Structured Light Face recognition technology. Basically, this enables a user to unlock the phone in an instant with higher safety levels in comparison to fingerprint unlock. Users can now simply use eye contact to activate the phone, to complete unlocking and to make mobile payments.

On the camera front, the Find X’s 25MP AI-enhanced 3D front camera uses a Sony IMX576 sensor and f/2.0 aperture for better noise level control and colour rendition. Even in dim light environments, the system can achieve clear selfies. With a 25MP front camera, the Find X further enhances the accuracy of facial recognition with 296 facial feature points. The Find X has millions of beautification options for the user based on gender, age and skin texture information. Find X also comes with a 16MP+ 20MP rear dual camera. In the inside, it comes with the Snapdragon 845 processor. The device supports dual SIM dual standby single working and 4G on all bands. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM for efficiency and extended storage. With a battery capacity of 3730mAh, it will support you throughout the day.

In summary, the Find X is a great piece of innovation from the R&D folks at Oppo, packed with high-end features. It looks great and works well; the best part is its speed. Its great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you. Highly recommended, if you can afford it.