Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition has ‘hidden’ cameras and costs whopping Rs 1.3 lakh

Oppo Find X, launched by the company at its grand event in Paris, comes with many top-of-the-line features that could position Oppo among premium phone brands. Of all the features, the most eye-catching is the camera slider on the phone, which pops out from the top edge of the handset. The smartphone was shown off ahead of its launch leaving very little to the imagination. However, Oppo took everyone by surprise when it announced the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, which is a result of the partnership between Oppo and the luxury car maker.

The Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition is a premium offering from the brand that bears a price tag of 1,699 euros for the top model, which is around Rs 1,33,000 in India. There is a base variant, as well, which costs 999 euros (roughly Rs 79,000). For this pricing, the company has made sure the device looks utterly premium while touting all the features from the regular Find X model. Oppo has treated the Find X Lamborghini with a carbon texture on the rear, which also has the Lamborghini insignia at the bottom. The handset comes bundled with accessories with the Lamborghini branding.

Apart from the premium look, the Oppo Find X comes with exact same specifications as the regular variant. While the camera slider is one of the cool innovations we have seen this year, it totally does away with the need of having a notch on the top to house the sensors, speaker, and front camera. The implementation of a hidden camera module was showcased by Vivo Nex recently and while Oppo emulates the setting, it’s actually cleaner. The hidden slider pops up when the camera app is opened – it carries the front and the dual rear cameras.

The slider also crops up to unlock the phone via facial recognition – there’s no other biometric method available on the handset. The Oppo Find X also uses depth-sensing to detect the facial structure to unlock the device. On the front panel of the slider, Oppo has integrated a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, a ranging sensor, and a dot projector that allow the mechanism of a special facial scanning technology called the O-Recognition.

Oppo’s proprietary facial scanning pattern involves the use of 3D Structured Light Technology, which the company claims to have never been used on any Android phone before. There’s another claim by the company that touts the O-Recognition technology to be 20 times secure than the regular fingerprint sensing technology.

Another much-talked feature is the company’s proprietary charging solution called Super VOOC Flash Charge. It is similar to OnePlus’ Dash Charging but with bigger claims. Oppo claims that the Find X, that packs a 3400mAh battery under the hood, can be fully charged in just 35 minutes via the bundled charger. Oppo Find X also has 3D emoji equivalent called 3D Omoji. It is exactly similar to Samsung’s 3D Emoji and Apple’s Animoji.

For the specifications, the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top while ensuring a 93.8 screen-to-body ratio. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB onboard storage without expandability. There are dual cameras on the rear – 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel – with a dual-tone LED flash. There is also a 25-megapixel front camera with AI-enabled features.