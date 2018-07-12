​​​
Oppo Find X with ‘hidden’ cameras launched, India price is Rs 59,990: Event highlights

Oppo Find X launch in India live: Oppo Find X is the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese company. It is now set to launch in India.

Updated:Jul 12, 2018 2:20 pm

Oppo Find X India launch is set to begin today at an event in New Delhi. The modular phone that redefines how the smartphones should be made in 2018 was unveiled in Paris at Oppo’s grand event earlier this year. The flagship smartphone is a significant upgrade to the Oppo Find series and comes with a motorised camera module that pops out of the phone when required. This mechanism not only offers a new way to interact with the phone but also leaves out space for a bigger display without the notch.

Oppo Find X Launch Live Event

The Oppo Find X launch event in India is scheduled for 1:00 pm. The event will be held in New Delhi. For those who want to watch the live event, Oppo has provided a live stream link on YouTube where all the action will be live-streamed.

Oppo Find X Price in India

The Oppo Find X was launched at 999 euros at the time of the Paris launch. This pricing translates to the Indian currency equivalent of roughly Rs 79,000. The availability of the smartphone is expected to begin in August in the European markets. For India, it is likely that Oppo may begin shipping the smartphone sooner than it will begin the sales in Europe. The other premium variant Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition is unlikely to launch in India as it bears an exorbitant price of 1,699 euros (roughly Rs 1,34,500).

 

Live Blog

Here are the live updates from Oppo Find X India launch event

13:52 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Price in India

The Oppo Find X India price is Rs 59,990 and it will be exclusively available online via Flipkart and offline through the retailers. The smartphone will be available starting August 3.

13:50 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition announced

Oppo announced that the premium Lamborghini Edition will be available in India for the customers to purchase alongside the Oppo Find X.

13:48 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Availability

Oppo Find X will be exclusively available via Flipkart and the pre-orders start July 25. The company is offering gift card worth Rs 100 to the customers who pre-order it.

13:39 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X launched in India

Oppo Find X has finally been launched in India. The smartphone touts a 3D Structure front camera that offers 3D scanning of the face to allow the user to unlock the phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has VOOC charging technology.

13:25 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Processor

Oppo Find X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI Engine. Qualcomm is providing 3X performance for AI features so as to make sure the privacy of the data that is stored on the cloud is intact.

13:23 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X AI features

Oppo Find X has AI capabilities that determine the user behaviour and preloads the app in the background. Srivastava says that Oppo Find X can preload the apps with an accuracy of 44 per cent.

13:21 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X will get Android P soon

Oppo Find X is eligible for the Android P beta programme, as announced by Google earlier this year. The Oppo comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 on top.

13:19 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X colour options

Oppo Find X comes in two colour options, as we said earlier - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. 

13:19 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Battery Charging

Oppo Find X offers 2 hours of talk time in five minutes of charging, thanks to the company's VOOC charging technology. The company is touting safe charging on the smartphone that wouldn't let the Oppo Find X heat up while it is plugged into the power source.

13:17 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X has AI-enhanced cameras

Oppo Find X offers dual cameras on the rear coupled with AI capabilities to offer the best shot in multiple conditions and lighting effects. There is a combination of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras on the rear.

13:14 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X facial scanning

Oppo Find X uses the front cameras to offer facial scanning as the only biometric solution. The company says that the facial scanning facilitated by the 3D structure is more reliable than the fingerprint scanner.

13:13 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X's 'Stealth 3D Camera'

Oppo Find X's cameras remain hidden when not in use, giving the phone more space for the display without a notch. It comes with a 3D structure Light facial scanning technology, making it the first smartphone come with this technology.

13:11 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X is "serene beauty"

Oppo Find X is "serene beauty", said the company during the launch. There is a Panoramic Arc Screen on the Oppo Find X, which is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

13:09 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X Launch in India began

Oppo has just kicked off the event at New Delhi where it will be unveiling the Find X. A video showing how the Oppo Find X was manufactured is being shown.

13:00 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Oppo Find X India availability

The Oppo Find X was announced to begin selling in August in the European markets including France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, in addition to its availability in the Chinese market. In India, the Oppo Find X is expected to begin shipping in July, if not August.

Oppo Find X is the latest smartphone launched by the Chinese smartphone company. It was unveiled in Paris earlier this year and the company is now debuting the Find X in India.

