Oppo Find X with ‘hidden’ cameras launched, India price is Rs 59,990: Event highlights

Oppo Find X India launch is set to begin today at an event in New Delhi. The modular phone that redefines how the smartphones should be made in 2018 was unveiled in Paris at Oppo’s grand event earlier this year. The flagship smartphone is a significant upgrade to the Oppo Find series and comes with a motorised camera module that pops out of the phone when required. This mechanism not only offers a new way to interact with the phone but also leaves out space for a bigger display without the notch.

Oppo Find X Launch Live Event

The Oppo Find X launch event in India is scheduled for 1:00 pm. The event will be held in New Delhi. For those who want to watch the live event, Oppo has provided a live stream link on YouTube where all the action will be live-streamed.

Oppo Find X Price in India

The Oppo Find X was launched at 999 euros at the time of the Paris launch. This pricing translates to the Indian currency equivalent of roughly Rs 79,000. The availability of the smartphone is expected to begin in August in the European markets. For India, it is likely that Oppo may begin shipping the smartphone sooner than it will begin the sales in Europe. The other premium variant Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition is unlikely to launch in India as it bears an exorbitant price of 1,699 euros (roughly Rs 1,34,500).