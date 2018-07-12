Oppo Find X with ‘hidden’ cameras launched, India price is Rs 59,990: Event highlights

Oppo Find X India launch is set to begin today at an event in New Delhi. The modular phone that redefines how the smartphones should be made in 2018 was unveiled in Paris at Oppo’s grand event earlier this year. The flagship smartphone is a significant upgrade to the Oppo Find series and comes with a motorised camera module that pops out of the phone when required. This mechanism not only offers a new way to interact with the phone but also leaves out space for a bigger display without the notch.
Oppo Find X Launch Live Event
The Oppo Find X launch event in India is scheduled for 1:00 pm. The event will be held in New Delhi. For those who want to watch the live event, Oppo has provided a live stream link on YouTube where all the action will be live-streamed.
Oppo Find X Price in India
The Oppo Find X was launched at 999 euros at the time of the Paris launch. This pricing translates to the Indian currency equivalent of roughly Rs 79,000. The availability of the smartphone is expected to begin in August in the European markets. For India, it is likely that Oppo may begin shipping the smartphone sooner than it will begin the sales in Europe. The other premium variant Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition is unlikely to launch in India as it bears an exorbitant price of 1,699 euros (roughly Rs 1,34,500).
The Oppo Find X India price is Rs 59,990 and it will be exclusively available online via Flipkart and offline through the retailers. The smartphone will be available starting August 3.
Oppo announced that the premium Lamborghini Edition will be available in India for the customers to purchase alongside the Oppo Find X.
Oppo Find X will be exclusively available via Flipkart and the pre-orders start July 25. The company is offering gift card worth Rs 100 to the customers who pre-order it.
Oppo Find X has finally been launched in India. The smartphone touts a 3D Structure front camera that offers 3D scanning of the face to allow the user to unlock the phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has VOOC charging technology.
Oppo Find X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI Engine. Qualcomm is providing 3X performance for AI features so as to make sure the privacy of the data that is stored on the cloud is intact.
Oppo Find X has AI capabilities that determine the user behaviour and preloads the app in the background. Srivastava says that Oppo Find X can preload the apps with an accuracy of 44 per cent.
Oppo Find X is eligible for the Android P beta programme, as announced by Google earlier this year. The Oppo comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 on top.
Oppo Find X comes in two colour options, as we said earlier - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.
Oppo Find X offers 2 hours of talk time in five minutes of charging, thanks to the company's VOOC charging technology. The company is touting safe charging on the smartphone that wouldn't let the Oppo Find X heat up while it is plugged into the power source.
Oppo Find X offers dual cameras on the rear coupled with AI capabilities to offer the best shot in multiple conditions and lighting effects. There is a combination of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras on the rear.
Oppo Find X uses the front cameras to offer facial scanning as the only biometric solution. The company says that the facial scanning facilitated by the 3D structure is more reliable than the fingerprint scanner.
Oppo Find X's cameras remain hidden when not in use, giving the phone more space for the display without a notch. It comes with a 3D structure Light facial scanning technology, making it the first smartphone come with this technology.
Oppo Find X is "serene beauty", said the company during the launch. There is a Panoramic Arc Screen on the Oppo Find X, which is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Oppo has just kicked off the event at New Delhi where it will be unveiling the Find X. A video showing how the Oppo Find X was manufactured is being shown.
The Oppo Find X was announced to begin selling in August in the European markets including France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, in addition to its availability in the Chinese market. In India, the Oppo Find X is expected to begin shipping in July, if not August.