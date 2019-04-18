Oppo Fantastic Day sale: Buy Oppo F11 Pro, F9 Pro, R17 Pro at up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon, Paytm

Oppo has announced ‘Oppo Fantastic Day’ sale on Amazon and Paytm. The sale, which kicked off Wednesday and continues for the next two days, offers discounts on a range of Oppo smartphones such as Oppo A3s, Oppo A7, Oppo A5, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 and the recently launched Oppo F11 Pro.

Both Amazon and Paytm have dedicated pages for the ‘Oppo Fantastic Day’ sale.

The sale also features additional exchange offer and customers can choose no-cost EMI options from leading banks for up to 12 months to buy these smartphones. For instance, ICICI Bank customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on EMI purchases through their bank’s credit and debit cards.

Oppo F11 Pro

The newly launched Oppo F11 Pro smartphone with 48-megapixel primary rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera is available with an additional discount of Rs 2,500 on exchange on both Amazon and Paytm e-commerce platforms. Under the deal, the Amazon users will also receive Amazon Pay balance of Rs 500. The current price of Oppo F11 Pro in India is set at Rs. 24,990. The Oppo F11 Pro is available in 6GB + 64GB variant.

Oppo F9 Pro

The Oppo F9 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is available with an additional discount of Rs 2,500 on exchange on Amazon and Paytm. With current Oppo F9 Pro price set at Rs 17,990, the customers can buy this smartphone at an effective price of Rs 14,490 after the exchange offer. Packed with a 25-megapixel selfie camera and Google Lens support, the smartphone is said to offer 2-hours talk time with a 5-minute charge.

Oppo R17

The Oppo R17 is retailing with Rs 3,000 additional exchange discount and can be purchased at Rs 28,990. Buyers also pick from the no-cost EMI options. Similarly, the Oppo R17 Pro smartphone is listed at Rs 39,990 with an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

Oppo A3s, Oppo A5, and Oppo A7

The Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen and is currently available at Rs 8,990 for the base variant of 16 GB. Both Oppo A3s and Oppo A5 are available with exchange offer of Rs 1,250. The Oppo A7 is being sold with an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on Amazon and Paytm.