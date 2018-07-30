Oppo F9 Pro to launch in India soon, confirms the company

Oppo F9 Pro India launch is imminent

Oppo has started teasing the launch of its upcoming smartphone – F9 Pro – in India. The company has posted a video teaser on its Twitter account indicating an imminent launch of the smartphone. Besides, the launch of its smaller variant Oppo F9 has also been teased by the company in Malaysia. The Oppo F9 comes as the successor to the Oppo F7 and it will bear a notch, however, different from the one seen on the latter.

The Oppo F9 Pro teaser contains a video showing the design of the smartphone along with the tagline that reads – “The breaking new vision”. There is an image giving us an idea of what the phone will look like – and it resembles Essential Phone with a thin notch on the top of the display. However, the cover image of Oppo India’s Twitter account leaves nothing to the imagination by revealing the look of the F9 Pro. The Malaysian teaser, hinting at the launch of the Oppo F9, however, reveals that it will have a ‘waterdrop screen’, which ambiguously points out to water resistance.

The Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will come with dual rear cameras, as teased by the company, unlike the single rear camera on the predecessor Oppo F7. This aside, there isn’t much information available as of now. Both the teasers don’t mention any date, however, the launch seems imminent as both the smartphones are the same models that recently got certified in China – PBCM00 and PBCT00. The presence of smaller notch and dual cameras strongly hint the same.

While the global variants will be called Oppo F9 and F9 Pro, the China variants will be called Oppo R17 and R17 Pro, much like the Oppo R15 and F7. The listing on the certification website revealed about the specifications of the smartphones. According to it, the Oppo F9 Pro will pack a 6.3-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There will be a 3415mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There will also be an equivalent of Apple’s Face ID technology.