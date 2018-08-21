Oppo F9 Pro reinvents display notch, packs 25-megapixel selfie camera: Price in India, specifications

Oppo F9 Pro has dual cameras on the back

Oppo F9 Pro is now official in India. The company at its Mumbai event took the wraps off the successor to the F7 that was launched just a couple months back. The Oppo F9 Pro reimagines the notch on the series with a thinner U-shaped one that loosely resembles the Essential Phone notch. Oppo also announced the F9, which is a smaller RAM variant with the rest of the specifications identical to F9 Pro. The company touted the VOOC charging on F9 Pro and F9 that is claimed to deliver a talk time of 2 hours with a 5-minute charge.

The Oppo F9 Pro and F9 come bearing the price tags of Rs 23,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. There are three colour options – Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue. The Oppo F9 Pro will be available to buy online via Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall. Pre-orders are now live on all the above platforms. To purchase the device offline, the buyers can visit select stores starting August 31. The Oppo F9 will be available soon in India, the company said.

The launch offers for the Oppo F9 Pro and F9 include up to 3.2TB complimentary data from Reliance Jio, benefits of up to Rs 4,900 from MakeMyTrip, one-time free screen replacement, and No Cost EMI payment mode. The buyers can also avail discounts by exchanging their old smartphones on top of a 5 per cent instant cashback on SBI credit and debit cards.

Taking a design cue from the Essential Phone, which is not available in India, Oppo redesigned the notch on F9 line. The Oppo F9 Pro and F9 pack a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a ratio of 19.5:9. Powering both the smartphones is a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 4GB RAM on F9 and 6GB RAM on the F9 Pro – which is the only difference between the two phones. The inbuilt storage on F9 and F9 Pro is 64GB that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

The Oppo F9 Pro and F9 have dual cameras, marking the debut of the same on the F series. There is a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor coupled with a dual tone LED flash. Oppo said that the camera setup can record slow-motion videos at 120fps with a 720p resolution. There is a 25-megapixel camera given on the front of the smartphones. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the F9 Pro and F9. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear of the smartphones. The smartphones pack 3500mAh battery under the hood with VOOC charging that is touted to completely charge within 1 hours 20 minutes.