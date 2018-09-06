Oppo F9 Pro priced at Rs 23,990 available for just Rs 3,915 on Airtel store – How to get

Under its plan, Airtel offers 50 GB data per month, free Airtel TV subscription, free roaming and unlimited calling. (Source: Airtel store)

For those who are planning to buy a new smartphone, Airtel store has an offer that is tough to let go. The telecom operator is offering the latest smartphone by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, the Oppo F9 Pro for just Rs 3,915. Yes, you read it right. The smartphone priced at Rs 23,990 can be yours for just Rs 3,915. As part of the deal, the customers can get the phone at the above-mentioned price. However, they will have to opt for an Airtel plan priced at Rs Rs. 2,099 for 12 months.

Under this plan, Airtel offers 50 GB data per month, free Airtel TV subscription, free roaming and unlimited calling. Earlier, the telco had given similar offers on devices including Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 8, Nokia 7 Plus, Galaxy A8 Plus, Google Pixel 2, and more.

As part of the deal, two variants of the smartphone – ‘Twilight Blue’, and ‘Sunrise Red’ are available on Airtel’s online store.

About Oppo F9 Pro

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS IPS LCD display panel with 1080×2340 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone is designed with an aluminium frame sandwiched between glass. It also sports the new Gorilla Glass 6 to protect the screen against any physical damage.

The smartphone is only available with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage in India. The storage can be expanded with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

It has a rear dual camera setup which consists of a 16MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP depth-sensing camera unit. The front contains a powerful 25MP camera for selfies. The device comes with AI-assisted features like AI HDR, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, and more.

It has a 3500mAh battery, which can charge fully in around an hour owing to the VOOC charging feature.

Oppo F9 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, with Oppo’s custom Color 5.1 OS UI. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 with LE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, microUSB 2.0.