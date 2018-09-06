Oppo F9 pro and Honor Play: These androids are fit for work and play

The Honor Play comes with a fingerprint scanner at the centre of the smartphone.

In recent years, Chinese handset makers have taken the Indian devices market by storm. While these brands do integrate the latest technology in their new offerings, quite often it leaves the consumer rather confused—a key reason as to why the companies are in an overdrive to differentiate their products in the crowded marketplace.

Oppo F9 Pro and Honor Play are two new Android devices with some features that can set them apart from others in the market. While the former is said to have its strengths in battery technology (with 5 minutes of VOOC Flash Charge, one can get 2 hours of talk), the latter is a true performance device with superior graphics and user experience with its GPU Turbo technology.

Oppo F9 Pro

An attractive design with good build quality, great camera and a powerful battery —the F9 Pro has it all. It comes in three gradient colour combinations—Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. The screen occupies almost all of the F9 Pro front except for a small droplet at the top due to which it’s called “Waterdrop Screen”.

Behind the ‘5 Minute Charge, 2 Hour Talk’ promise is the device’s VOOC Flash Charging capability. This technology, developed by Oppo, applies low voltage charging technology and has a charging speed which is upto four times faster than the norm at 5V/1A. In terms of battery life, F9 Pro is equipped with a 3500mAh battery and an optimised AI battery management.

For the first time, the Oppo F series is equipped with dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP). The main camera for F9 Pro at the rear is a 16MP plus f/1.8 aperture lens. This, plus the secondary camera, will calculate the depth-of-field to achieve better Bokeh effect for rear photography. After the hardware has completed Bokeh effect, the F9 Pro portrait mode can use the depth information to add light and apply AI beautification to get an exclusive portrait lighting style. Users can achieve different effects using Film Light, Natural Light and Rim Light. The F9 Pro’s 25MP front-facing camera can collect 296 feature points for each subject, referencing them against its massive database of facial images, analysing features before making enhancements, customised for each subject.

Based on Android 8.1, the F9 Pro has ColorOS 5.2 operating system to create a smarter interactive experience for users. It is equipped with the Google Lens which gives users a faster means to obtain information. The 6GB+64GB memory combination improves speed of operation. It also supports 256GB memory expansion. To satisfy users with multiple SIM cards, F9 Pro applies a design that contains three card slots, two for SIM cards and one for the storage card.

Honor Play

Launched in early August, the Honor Play was sold out in flat five minutes on Amazon. Analysts reckon this is the first-time Indian consumers have been able to buy a real flagship performance smartphone at sub-`20,000. It is equipped with the flagship Kirin 970 AI processor, with “Neural Processing Unit” (NPU) that specialises in the acceleration of Machine Learning algorithms to perform AI tasks. It is one of the smartest mid-range phones, offering great performance for work or play. Casual users will get just as much fun from this device as gamers, thanks to the Kirin 970 NPU.Additionally, GPU Turbo is able to accelerate performance by optimising the software and hardware resources. The gaming experience is AI-enabled for total immersion. This 4D gaming experience includes not only graphics and 3D audio effects, but AI vibration customised games and matched to in-game objects and scenarios.

The Honor Play has a slim and subtle unibody with metal design. It is available in two colour variants—Midnight Black and Navy Blue. The device comes with 16.0 cm FullView HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio bezel-less Notch display that 89% screen-to-body ratio. The split screen function for multitasking allows users to do much more with screen time. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant is available for Rs 19,999; the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant is available for Rs 23,999.

The Honor Play comes with a fingerprint scanner at the centre of the smartphone. The left side has hybrid-SIM slot, the volume rocker and the power button is placed on the right. The handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom along with USB Type-C charging port, microphone and speaker grille. The Honor Play is equipped with 16MP+2MP Dual rear camera backed with AI technology to convert regular photos in professional photography. The “Smart technology” can auto-identify scene types and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

I have been using the Honor Play for over 15 days now and, without doubt, it is very smooth, fast and responsive with a great user interface. A powerful performer, I am sure gamers will love it a lot.