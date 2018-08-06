Oppo F9, F9 Pro likely to be first smartphones to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Oppo F9 will launch in India this month

Oppo will be the first company to feature the recently-launched Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on its upcoming smartphones. Corning Inc last month announced the Gorilla Glass 6 as the sequel industry-grade glass protection to the Gorilla Glass 5. The partnership between Corning and Oppo is likely to bear fruits on the F9 and F9 Pro smartphones due launching in India and elsewhere this month.

With Gorilla Glass 6, the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will become the first smartphones to sustain as much as 15 drops from 1 metre, which is the durability level offered by the Gorilla Glass 6. Corning says that the Gorilla Glass 6 has been developed by scientists using “an entirely new material to address the challenge of multiple drops”. The company had said that the Gorilla Glass 6 will begin shipping in “next several months”, however, we could soon see the first Gorilla Glass 6 smartphone in coming days.

The Oppo F9 Pro was recently teased to launch in India this month while its smaller version F9 will debut in Malaysia. As per the teasers, the Oppo F9 Pro will bear an Essential Phone-like notch, which is considerably smaller than the ones we have seen on several phones. Both the phones were also spotted on a certification website in China, revealing key specifications. There will be a 6.3-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 on F9 Pro while either a MediaTek Helio P60 processor or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC will power the device.

“We are excited to have Oppo adopt Gorilla Glass 6,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. He added, “Oppo’s new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops.”

“Oppo and Corning have always maintained a close working relationship, which has enabled a superior user experience for consumers through multiple versions of Oppo smartphones,” said Andy Wu, vice president, Oppo. “We are excited to be the first to adopt Gorilla Glass 6 on our upcoming smartphone, and we believe that consumers around the globe will enjoy an unprecedented experience.”