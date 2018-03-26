Oppo F7 with 25-megapixel selfie camera, iPhone X-like notch launched: Price in India, specifications

Oppo F7 will be available via a flash sale on April 2

Oppo F7 has been launched in India at an event held in Mumbai. The Oppo F7 is the successor to the Oppo F5 that was launched last year. The Oppo F7 boasts of an iPhone X-esque design with the top ‘notch’ as well as thin bezels. The highlighted features include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features, facial recognition, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera that makes the smartphone (and the company) ‘Selfie Expert and Leader’. Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and R. Ashwin were present at the launch event to promote the Oppo F7.

Oppo F7 Price in India

The Oppo F7 has been priced at Rs in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the Oppo F7 6GB RAM, 128GB storage model costs Rs 26,990. The Oppo F7 64GB will be available in Solar Red, Diamond Black, and Moonlight Silver colour options while the Oppo F7 128GB model will come in Solar Red and Diamond Black colours.

The smartphone will be sold via a 24-hour flash sale on April 2 on Flipkart and offline retailers across the country. The flash sale will see up to 10,000 units for purchase. The first regular sale begins on April 9 where the smartphone will be available via both online and offline channels. The special 128GB variant will only be available via Oppo stores.

The launch offers include 5 per cent cashback for the ICICI credit card holders, in addition to 120GB 4G data to the Jio customers along with Rs 1,200 cashback over 12 months. The buyers will also get a one-time free screen replacement if the screen is broken within one year from the data of purchase.

Oppo F7 Specifications

The Oppo F7 comes with the iPhone X-like notch on the top that makes its the second Android smartphone with notch to launch in India. The smartphone is preloaded with AI-based features, facial recognition, and custom Indian themes. The Oppo F7 runs on ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 6.23-inch full-HD+ Super Full Screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB.

For the optics, the Oppo F7 touts a 25-megapixel front camera with AI Beauty 2.0 feature. Oppo says that the camera app can now recognise the picture modes such as portrait, food, landscape, etc to optimise the camera settings. The rear camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel shooter with an LED flash module. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to readjust the light settings for optimal photography, as well as the AR stickers. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

The Oppo F7 comes with triple slots where two slots are for SIM card and one for the microSD card. The connectivity options on the Oppo F7 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.