Oppo F7 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, and specifications

Oppo F7 India launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s official website

Oppo F7 is set to launch in India at an event scheduled for today, March 26 at 12:30 pm in Mumbai. The Oppo F7 is the successor to Oppo F5 that was launched in India last year. The new smartphone from Oppo is targeted at the selfie lovers, along with the people who want an iPhone X-like design on an Android smartphone. The Oppo F7 will bear a notch at the top, much like the one seen on iPhone X, however, with in a smaller size.

How to watch Oppo F7 live stream

The Oppo F7 India launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s official website. In addition, the company is also hosting the event online via its YouTube page where the fans can watch the launch event. The smartphone is associated with four cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and R. Ashwin, so it is likely that they can be seen promoting the smartphone at the event. You can also watch the live stream below:

Oppo F7 Expected Price

The rumours so far about the Oppo F7 has hinted at the features and specifications without revealing any pricing details. The Oppo F7 is expected to be priced close to the Vivo V9, which was launched last week at Rs 22,900 in India. The price tag on Oppo F7 is likely to be around Rs 25,000.

Oppo F7 Specifications

For the specifications, the Oppo F7 will sport the notch at the top centre, as the company has revealed the design in a multitude of teasers and promotional materials. The Oppo F7 has a bezel-reduced design, and looks exactly similar to the Vivo V9. The company last week shared the specifications, wherein the Oppo F7 will tout a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super Full Screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Oppo F7 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The rear camera on the Oppo F7 is a 16-megapixel shooter, accompanied by an LED flash module. On the other hand, the smartphone will bear a 25-megapixel selfie camera embedded with AI-based beauty features. Much like the Vivo V9, there will be AR stickers in the camera app. The Oppo F7 is said to come with facial unlock features, as well as, a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. The smartphone will be backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.