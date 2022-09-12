Oppo F21s Pro with microlens camera to launch in India on September 15; first look out

Oppo has announced that it will launch the F21s Pro series with a microlens camera in India on September 15. The series appears to be a step-up over the F21 and F21 Pro 5G phones launched in April. Oppo F21s Pro Series is advertised to come with the “segment 1st microlens camera.”

Oppo doesn’t openly tell us the total number of smartphones in the upcoming F21s Pro series but video teasers reveal the line-up may include the F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G.

The smartphone shown in the teasers is the Oppo F21s Pro since the company has said the microlens camera will only be available on the 4G model.

On the Oppo F21 Pro, the microlens was surrounded by Orbit Light and the smartphone seen in teasers has one – which confirms it is the upcoming Oppo F21s Pro since the Orbit light is required to properly light up an area when capturing images or recording videos with up to 30x magnification.

The Orbit light will also alert users of app notifications and incoming calls.

The microlens camera is paired with a 64-megapixel primary camera and the third camera is likely to serve the purpose of a depth sensor. Oppo F21s Pro’s rear panel will arrive with the Oppo Glow Design and the glass used on the back cover is scratch and water resistant, as claimed by the company.

Oppo F21s Pro is confirmed to arrive in at least two colour options – Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black. There is no confirmed news about whether Oppo will launch a version with feather-like design as seen in Oppo F21 Pro Sunset Orange.

More details about the Oppo F21s Pro series will likely surface in a few days.