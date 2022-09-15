Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F21s Pro launched in India with Qualcomm chip, Orbit lighting: Specs, prices

Oppo launched the Oppo F21s Pro series — Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G in India today. Both the smartphones come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and come powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

Oppo F21s Pro, Oppo F21s Pro 5G pricing, colours and availability

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage option. Whereas, Oppo F21s Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Oppo F21s Pro will be available in three colour variants: Sunset Orange, Cosmic Black and Auroral Blue. Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes in two colour options: Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

The Oppo F2s Pro series will be available starting from September 19.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G specifications

Oppo F21s Pro 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with SCHOTT Xensation Up protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

For photography, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 64MP main sensor, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes with dual “Orbit Lights” around the rear cameras which can alert users about calls, messages and other notifications.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F21s Pro Specifications

Oppo F21s Pro comes with somewhat similar specifications as the Oppo F21s Pro 5G. The only difference between the two models is that the 4G version comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED eye-care display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the front camera comes with a 32MP lens, single Orbit Light and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

