Oppo F21 Pro versus Oppo F21 Pro 5G: Prices, specifications compared

Oppo F21 Pro series has officially been launched in India. There are two phones to talk about—the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. They’re very nearly the same phones with a different chipset and a few minor differences here and there. We have already shared our Oppo F21 Pro first impressions and our review is coming soon. We will have more to share about the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, too, soon. For now, here’s a quick look at how the two phones stack up against each other.

Oppo F21 Pro versus Oppo F21 Pro 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know.

Display: You get a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out in both the phones.

Processor: While the F21 Pro—which is a 4G phone—has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, the F21 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip.

RAM, Storage: Both phones come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage by default.

Software: Both phones run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Rear camera: On the back, both phones come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP main and 2MP depth camera. The F21 Pro also gets a 2MP micro-lens camera while the F21 Pro 5G swaps this with a 2MP macro.

Front camera: While the F21 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera, the F21 Pro 5G switches to a lower res 16MP shooter. Oppo is using the same Sony IMX709 sensor in the F21 Pro as the Reno 7 Pro.

Battery: Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Price in India: Oppo F21 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 (8GB/128GB). Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 26,999 (8GB/128GB).

