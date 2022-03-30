Oppo F21 Pro series India launch on April 12; confirmed to have both 4G and 5G models

Oppo F21 Pro series will be launched in India on April 12, Oppo announced today. The series will boot two models—at least—a 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Like clockwork, Oppo is showing off the design bit early. The F21 Pro 4G will be available in two colourways— Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. The F21 Pro 5G will also have two colour options— Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

The brand is kicking off the teaser campaign with the Sunset Orange F21 Pro 4G. This version will use a “fibreglass-leather” backplate that Oppo claims is both waterproof and “heavily wear-resistant.” There is no word on any official IP rating, though. The material will seemingly have a plush feel while at the same time ensure the phone is thin, light, and durable.

Renders shared by the brand on social media, its own website and Amazon India confirm that the F21 Pro 4G will have a 64MP main sensor on the back. It will have two more cameras. One of the lenses, it seems, will have a ring light for notifications. All signs point to the F21 Pro 4G being a rebranded Reno 7 4G which silently launched in Indonesia recently. If that is indeed the case, we’ll be looking at a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, seems brand new at least at the time of writing. There’s virtually no information about it and Oppo isn’t sharing any details, yet, even from a design point of view. All we know, for now, is that the F21 Pro 5G’s Rainbow Spectrum version will have a “dazzling rainbow appearance” made using a three-layer texture and a two-layer coating manufacturing process.

The Cosmic Black version of both the F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G will be glossy but at the same time, it will have a matte finish that’s said to be “fingerprint- and stain-resistant.”

