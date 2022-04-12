Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Oppo launched the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India on Tuesday, April 12. They’re very nearly the same phones with a different chipset and a few minor differences here and there. Oppo F21 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will set you back by Rs 26,999. Oppo is also launching the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds alongside at a price of Rs 3,499.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G specs, features

The biggest difference between the F21 Pro and its 5G model is the chipset. While the F21 Pro—which is a 4G phone—has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, the F21 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip. Both phones come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage by default.

You get a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out in both the phones. But while the F21 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera, the F21 Pro 5G switches to a lower res 16MP shooter. Also, Oppo is using the same Sony IMX709 sensor in the F21 Pro as the Reno 7 Pro.

On the back, both phones come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP main and 2MP depth camera. The F21 Pro also gets a 2MP micro-lens camera while the F21 Pro 5G swaps this with a 2MP macro.

Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Software is ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro specs, features

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a dual microphones setup to enable artificial intelligence (AI) based noise cancellation. They have touch controls and support Bluetooth v5.2. Each earbud has a 43mAh battery rated to deliver up to seven hours of music playback. The charging case has a 440mAh battery. Together, the Enco Air 2 Pro offers up to 28 hours of usage. The case is also IP54-rated and has USB Type-C charging.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro India prices, availability

Oppo F21 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 (8GB/128GB). It will come in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colourways and available starting April 15.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 26,999 (8GB/128GB). It will come in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colourways and available starting April 21.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is priced at Rs 3,499. Availability details are yet to be announced.