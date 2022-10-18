Oppo F21 Pro, A55 and A77 prices slashed in India: Check new prices, specifications

Oppo has recently announced a price cut for three of its smartphones which include- Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and the latest Oppo A77 which was recently launched in August.

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and Oppo A77: Price changes



Oppo F21 Pro’s 8 GB + 128 GB model was earlier priced at Rs 22,999 and after receiving a discount of Rs 1,000 it now costs Rs 21,999. Whereas, Oppo A55’s 6 GB RAM is now selling for Rs 14,999 while the standard 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available for a price of Rs 14,499.

Lastly, Oppo A77’s 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration is being sold for Rs 15,999.

Oppo F21 Pro: Specifications



Speaking of specifications, the Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone comes powered with an octa0core Snapdragon 680 CPU paired with 8 GB of RAM (128 GB of storage which can be expanded using a microSD card).

In terms of photography, Oppo F21 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64 MP wide-angle primary lens, a 2 MP lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens.

The device comes with a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Oppo A55: Specifications



Oppo A55 sports a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display, a resolution of 720 X 1,600 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In terms of processor, the smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU paired with 4 GB of RAM and expandable storage of 64 GB.

The smartphone sports a dual back camera which includes a 50 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. For battery, the OPPO A55 boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, with 18W fast charging.

Oppo A77: Specifications



Oppo A77 comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The handset comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which can further be expanded to 1 TB. It also comes powered by a MediaTek G35 CPU.

For camera, the handset comes with a dual rear camera, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.

