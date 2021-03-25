OPPO F19 PRO+ 5G: A good blend of style and substance

Just as useful are innovative features like the AI Night Flare Portrait, AI Colour Portrait, AI Beautification 2.0, Ultra Steady Video, and 4K Video.

OPPO has steadily built a reputation for itself as a provider of premium-looking phones with impressive camera capabilities and good overall performance. Its devices stand out from the crowd, primarily due to their vibrant use of colours and some distinctive features you’ll struggle to find elsewhere, such as a pop-up camera. In fact, Oppo has capitalised with considerable success on the consumer’s voracious appetite for selfies with its selfie-focused phones. The latest innovation by Oppo is its F19 Pro Series; we are looking at two devices here— F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro. There’s a new wearable too—Band Style, but we will focus on that at a later date.

The F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 and it comes in two attractive colours— Space Silver and Fluid Black (our trial unit) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s an ultra-thin phone that sports dimensions of 7.8 x 73.4 x 160.1mm, it’s ultra-lightweight too at about 173g. The device looks pretty streamlined and trendy. The one-piece Quad Camera is built into the rear of the phone; all four cameras are covered by a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5 which keeps it elegant and smooth to touch.

Moving further, the F19Pro+ 5G adopts a 6.43-inch (16.3cm) Punch-Hole display that has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, thanks to the 3.7mm Mini Punch-Hole design. The device’s screen offers a great visual experience, colours are bright and attractive, images look crystal-clear and rich.

Frankly speaking, streaming videos, playing games in FHD can’t get clearer than on the 2400 x 1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display that the F19 Pro+ encapsulates. Equipped with In-Display Fingerprint 3.0 sensor for fast and accurate biometric unlock, Oppo has pulled no punches with this display.

On the camera front, the F19 Pro+ 5G features a 48MP Quad Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Portrait Mono Cameras and 2MP Macro Mono Camera. One of the most interesting feature is its AI Highlight Portrait Video. Basically, this feature optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the F19 Pro+ 5G are vivid, with sharp details, balance and natural skin tones. Once the AI determines the type of video you’re filming, it will correspondingly apply either or both Ultra Night Video and HDR Video algorithms to brighten up the shot. The Ultra Night Video leverages proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic night-time videos and photos. The AI Highlight Portrait Video will be the ideal feature for capturing attractive and exquisite portrait shots with ease.

With the Dual-View Video, you can keep both your rear and front cameras on at the same time, filming yourself reacting to the world around you.

Perfect for vlogging or sharing your moments on social media platforms, this feature will raise your video content to newer heights as your reactions are captured in real-time. Then, the Focus Lock feature enables the video recording to automatically follow the subject of your video, even when the camera has significant movement, and the Ultra Night Video leverages proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic nighttime videos and photos.

Moreover, the premium features such as the AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh, and Night Plus work together enabling you to automatically capture clearer, beautiful photos and videos even in challenging light contrasts and low light situations. Just as useful are innovative features like the AI Night Flare Portrait, AI Colour Portrait, AI Beautification 2.0, Ultra Steady Video, and 4K Video.

In terms of its running, the F19 Pro+ 5G promises ultra-fast download and upload speeds. This means you’ll be able to stream your favorite TV shows, videos and movies, and dominate your mobile games on-the-go more smoothly than ever before, thanks to the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chip inside. It leverages eight powerful cores of up to 2.4 GHz and fast memory to make sure that you are adept at multitasking work and play without missing a beat. During the trial period, the phone ran without any fuss and I had a good time watching Amazon Prime Video and Netflix movies and playing games.

On the battery front, the F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4,310mAh battery and it easily offered almost two days of moderate use. The phone comes 50W Flash Charge, you won’t ever need to worry about leaving your phone charging overnight or being out of battery during the day as even just a quick charge can get you back in the swing of life.

Overall, the F19 Pro+ 5G stands out for its stylish looks, top-end processor, competent cameras and long battery life.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 7.8 x 73.4 x 160.1mm, 173g weight

Display: 6.43-inch (16.3cm) Punch-Hole AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U

Operating system: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 4,310mAh, 50W Flash Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 25,990