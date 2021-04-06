Oppo F19 launched in India, brings sleek design and big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging for Rs 18,990

The F19 costs Rs 18,990 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Oppo launched the Oppo F19 in India on Tuesday at a price of Rs 18,990. The F19 joins the recently announced F19 Pro and F19 Pro Plus models to – hopefully – complete the F19 series bringing a sleek design and big battery at a slightly more affordable price. It is successor to last year’s F17.

Oppo F19 India price, availability

The F19 costs Rs 18,990 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from April 9 both offline and online including Amazon and Flipkart. Pre-orders go live starting today.

Buyers who purchase the phone will be eligible to get the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,299 (MRP is Rs 3,999) and Oppo Enco W31 wireless headphones at Rs 2,499 (MRP Rs 5,900).

Oppo F19 specs and features

The F19 has a slim and light profile at 7.95mm and 175g. The body is made of glossy plastic. It comes in blue and black. On the front, the F19 has a 6.43-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint reader and hole punch cut-out.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. This is a 4G LTE-capable phone with dual SIM support.

For photography, the F19 comes with a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture lens, 2MP depth and another 2MP macro shooter. The phone also has a 16MP selfie camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C.