Oppo F17 Pro, F17 launched in India with sleek gradient design, fast charging and more; details

While the Oppo F17 Pro has been studded with dual selfie cameras, the Oppo F17 has been provided with a single camera sensor for clicking selfies.

Oppo has launched two new mobile phones Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo F17 in the Indian market. Both phones boast of sleek gradient design, quad rear cameras, and 30W fast charging. There are perceptible differences also among the two latest launches. While the Oppo F17 Pro has been studded with dual selfie cameras, the Oppo F17 has been provided with a single camera sensor for clicking selfies.

Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 India prices, availability

While the Oppo F17 Pro has been priced at Rs 22,990 by the company, the price of Oppo F17 has not been revealed just yet. The Oppo F17 Pro has been launched by the company in a single variant only that is 8G/128GB whereas multiple variants will be available for Oppo F17 including 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. As far as the colour and design of the new launches goes, the Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in three colour options- Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. On the other hand, the Oppo F17 will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange shades.

Oppo F17 Pro will go on sale from September 7.

Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo F17 specifications

Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with punh-hole cutout. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Oppo F17 Pro has quad rear cameras, 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for portraits and another for monochrome shots. On the front, the phone has a 16MP main and 2MP depth camera.

Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch 1080p+ display with punh-hole cutout. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Oppo F17 also has quad rear cameras, 16MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for portraits and another for monochrome shots. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.