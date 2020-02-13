Oppo F15: Smooth, slick and super-fast new smartphone

The latest addition to its hugely popular F series, F15 is an attractive device with just 7.9mm thickness

Young people are more attracted to mobile phones that are trendy and come packed with a host of new features, especially on the camera side—a key reason as to why handset makers are overzealous in their approach when it comes to enticing the younger lot with their new offerings. Oppo started the era of front beautification and in a steady manner, the brand has set itself apart by introducing the motorised rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology, etc. Oppo’s Selfie Expert F series, launched in 2016, drove a selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

Cut to present. Oppo has introduced its latest smartphone, F15. The latest addition to its hugely popular F series, F15 is an attractive device with just 7.9mm thickness and 172g weight. The phone sports a laser light-reflective back cover adding to its attractiveness, making it an apt device for young consumers who like to flaunt their style. Available in Lightning Black (our trial unit) and Unicorn White colours, the F15 is stylish, ultra-portable and retails for a modest `19,990; we take a look at some of its features and overall performance.

Ergonomically designed to fit in the hand, the lightness of Oppo F15 is instantly noticeable. It has a minimalist design and you can easily slide the device into your pocket without it feeling bulky. The phone’s laser light-reflective back cover is inspired by dancing colours in the light, like the sunlight reflecting on water in a waterhole, adding to its oomph factor. Its screen-to-body ratio of 90.7% along with FHD+ AMOLED screen’s 2400 x 1080 resolution allows you to fully immerse yourself in an ultra-crisp gaming and entertainment experience. Whether you are watching YouTube, Netflix or Amazon Prime videos, expect a high-definition experience. Moving further, the In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 enables users to unlock the device in just 0.32 seconds. The device is minimalist, yet the dapper

design is also embodied in its camera set-up, with four cameras featured on one side and a uniquely elongated flashlight to match the shape of the camera array. The raised decorative ring also raises the surface of the camera, thus preventing scratches to the lenses.

Probing the insides, the F15 comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core processor that ensures the user experience is smooth, slick and super-fast. It is also equipped with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, a fast-charging feature which comes in handy when constantly on the go. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, decent enough to last more than one and a half day of moderate usage.

It is pertinent to note that Oppo has always attempted to enhance the photography experience for users. Towards this, the F15 sports a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam, to deliver great shots. Using four-in-one-pixel combination technology, its 48MP rear camera sensors are designed to capture sharper images with greater detail. When in Wide Angle mode, users can directly autofocus using Macro as close as 3cm. This improves the image quality for a variety of applications, that is, text can be captured faster at a close range while close-ups of dew, flowers or insects are more vivid.

At the front, the F15 features a 16MP selfie camera with a f/ 2.0 aperture. With the new algorithm behind the AI Video Beautification feature, which is applied in both the front and back cameras, the device provides a customised analysis of every face. The feature applies customised beautification adjustments, which optimises facial details. Shooting videos on the F15, even under shaky conditions, offers a seamless experience, with videos appearing clearer, sharper and more stable. For those who love telling stories through videos, F15 is the ideal choice for you.

In summary, the F15 is a stylish and beautiful phone with great all-round performance.