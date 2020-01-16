Oppo F15 India launch today: Price, camera and other specifications

The display screen of the Oppo F15 is said to have an AMOLED display which according to Oppo will give the F15 a completely new feel as compared to other smartphones. (Image: IE)

Oppo F15, the latest smartphone offering by the company in India, is believed to be an upgrade of the F11 series smartphones. According to reports, the new Oppo F15 will come with an 8GB RAM alongside 128 GB storage. The smartphone will run on Android 9 software.

The display screen of the Oppo F15 is said to have an AMOLED display, which, according to Oppo, will give the F15 a completely new feel as compared to other smartphones. The display screen of the Oppo F15 is expected to have better colours and even better contrast over the LCD displays that they used to have. Rumours and leaks around the Oppo F15 features also suggest that the smartphone will have a smaller notch on the top of the screen which will allow space for a front camera. The Oppo F15 will get an in-display fingerprint sensor which the company claims will be faster by 12.5 per cent faster than before.

Like most other smartphones, Oppo F15 will also be offering a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. The primary camera on the Oppo f15 will have a 48-megapixel camera alongside a wide-angle camera and macro lenses. However, details regarding the front camera are not available as of now. Oppo claims that the F15 will also have VOOC 3.0 Flash charge which will help in charging the smartphone faster. The Oppo F15 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery according to reports.

The Oppo F15 could be up against smartphones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The Oppo F15 is has been priced at Rs 19,990. Oppo fans can watch the event live by going to Oppo India’s official Facebook page or Oppo’s Youtube channel.