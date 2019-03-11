Oppo F11 Pro: Photo snappers will love this device

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode, which is Oppo’s system-level optimisation solution specially designed for smartphone photography.

Oppo smartphones have distinctly carved a niche for themselves in the market, especially for their photo and video capturing capabilities. While this Chinese handset maker commands a strong image among the youth as a selfie-centric brand, of late it has been able to widen its customer base by its ability to give a good overall user experience with battery and design innovations.

Last week, Oppo expanded its F series portfolio of smartphones with the launch of Oppo F11 Pro. The smartphone boasts of portrait photography in low light with several other innovative technologies. Priced at Rs 24,990, it is equipped with a new 48MP ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, and a panoramic screen, providing customers with an easy to use and flawless user experience. The device will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Snapdeal and Oppo stores from this week (March 15) and will come in two colour variants—Thunder Black and Aurora Green. We got the Thunder Black, 6GB/64GB variant for review purpose; let us take a look at its key features and overall performance.

Through a judicious mix of hardware and software, the F11 Pro offers a good and robust rear camera capability, enabling young consumers to easily capture the world and record all the interesting moments of their lives. As the rear camera has been upgraded, F11 Pro features an ultra-high standard 48MP+5MP dual camera system, F1.79 aperture, ball-bearing closed-loop VCM, 6P lens, and 1/2.25-inch image sensors to bring more light. Company officials claim that in actual use especially in bright light environments, the device can directly output 48MP ultra HD pictures. Additionally, in dark environments the F11 Pro’s “Tetracell technology” analyses and combines the data acquired by four adjacent pixels to make it equivalent to a single pixel size of 1.6µm, doubling the size of the photosensitive pixel and shooting brighter and low-noise night portraits.

The F11 Pro is powered by Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Colour Mode, which is Oppo’s system-level optimisation solution specially designed for smartphone photography. This feature automatically recognises the shooting scene and matches it with the targeted optimisation solution. In Ultra Night Mode, it distinguishes between portraits and backgrounds, focuses on faces, and adjusts skin colour in night portraits to enliven the overall effect. From a design perspective, the F11 Pro stands out as an attractive and elegant device. Its attractive panoramic screen has been designed to hide the front camera, making it “notchless” and creating a stunning full screen.

Look at the specification list of the F11 Pro (octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage) and it’s easy to see why its performance is fast and fluid. The phone also seeks to improve the overall user experience and optimise common mobile phone problems such as over-heat, lag, and battery life. I had no issues with the F11 Pro for sure, despite it running its own software skin over Android (Color OS 6.0 here). Whether I was launching apps or playing graphically intense games, the F11 Pro handled it all in an efficient manner. With a capacious 4000mAh cell powering the device, it can easily last close to two days of moderate use of watching movies, playing games, browsing the web or listening to music.

In short, the new Oppo F11 Pro is slim and light with a great camera and brilliant screen. A worthy pick in the sub-25k price bracket.