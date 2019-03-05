Oppo F11 Pro launch in India set for today: How to watch live stream, specifications, expected price

Oppo F11 Pro is set to launch in India today at 7 pm. The company has already teased the specifications and features of the smartphone, so there’s nothing really left in terms of what Oppo F11 Pro packs. But what remains a mystery is the official pricing that Oppo will announce later today. The Oppo F11 Pro sports a pop-up selfie camera that we have seen on the Vivo Nex and Vivo V15 Pro. It also has VOOC charging, a full-screen display, and a 48-megapixel camera on the back.

This is also the global launch of F11 Pro, which comes as the successor to the F9 Pro that was launched in India and elsewhere last year. Oppo will be live streaming the launch event via its social handles and YouTube.

The Oppo F11 Pro has been spruced up to include features that are gaining popularity in smartphones this year. There is the pop-up selfie camera, which was first introduced with the Vivo Nex but is catching up only with models as latest as the Vivo V15 Pro.

Among other specifications and features that Oppo has publicly teased, the F11 Pro will feature a physical fingerprint sensor, unlike Oppo K1. Besides the 48-megapixel rear sensor, there is another camera with a 5-megapixel shooter at the back. Although the manufacturer for the rear sensors is not known. The details for the front camera are not known yet. Oppo is also teasing the Panoramic screen on the F11 Pro, which does not have a notch.

The Oppo F11 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging, which we have seen on the previous Oppo smartphones. Oppo is claiming that VOOC 3.0 is 20 per cent faster than its first generation. While Oppo has not confirmed the processor yet, the F11 Pro is speculated to come with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. There will be 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also likely to ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The colour variants of F11 Pro are Thunder Black and Aurora Green.