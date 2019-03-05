Rising Camera is the ‘superstar’ of Oppo’s new F11 Pro: Here are other specifications, price in India, and more

Oppo F11 Pro is the latest smartphone that carries forward what began as a futuristic approach to achieve a full-screen while relocating the front camera to an unusual sliding tray. The Oppo F11 Pro succeeds the F9 Pro that was launched last year and comes with a 6.5-inch Panoramic Display that does not have a notch, much like the Vivo V15 Pro that was released recently. Oppo has also announced the launch of a light version, the F11 alongside.

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 Price in India

Oppo F11 Pro will be available starting March 15 for Rs 24,990 on Amazon.in. The smartphone comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colours. The Oppo F11 costs Rs 19,990 for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Buyers with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card can avail an instant discount of 5 per cent if they choose to pay as EMIs.

Oppo F11 Pro, F11 Features, Specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ ‘Panoramic Display’, which is essentially a larger display crammed into the phone to achieve thinner bezels while forgoing the space needed for the front camera. The front camera now resides in a motorised slider, which Oppo has termed as the ‘Rising Camera’. It is a 16-megapixel shooter mounted on the slider that is located in the centre of the top edge.

The Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Talking about the cameras, F11 Pro sports a 48-megapixel shooter on the back coupled with another shooter with a 5-megapixel lens. Oppo has used ‘Double Gradient Colour’ to give the design at the back of the F11 Pro.

Oppo says the cameras use AI capabilities to shoot good photos in low-light conditions. There is an Ultra Night Mode touted to offer “dynamic levels” of brightness and details that “exceeds the limits of the human eye”. The Ultra Night Mode also has face protection, which, Oppo says, can make out the difference between the human face and the background in the photo clicked in dim light.

That aside, the Oppo F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 that is based on Android 9 Pie. Realme, the company recently spun off from Oppo, also announced ColorOS 6.0 for the Realme 3, as well as the previous models. This should mean other Oppo smartphones that have been launched recently should be getting ColorOS 6.0 in the coming days.

Oppo has been teasing the VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology on the F11 Pro, claiming that it is 14 per cent faster than its prequel. There is a 4000mAh battery equipped inside the F11 Pro.

The Oppo F11, which is a trimmed-down version of F11 Pro, has a 6.5-inch ‘Waterdrop’-style display with full-HD+ resolution. While everything on the F11 is exactly the same, the battery has been updated with the one having 4020mAh capacity. There is VOOC 3.0 fast charging available on the F11 as well.