Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds with ANC, up to 20-hour battery life launched in India: Specs, price

Oppo, today, launched the Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India alongside the Reno 8 series and Pad Air Android tablet. The Enco X2 are a follow-up to the Enco X— Oppo’s flagship TWS earbuds. Oppo Enco X2 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.

OPPO ENCO X2 SPECS, FEATURES

Oppo’s Enco X2 are a pair of high-end truly wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation and what the brand is calling a segment-first “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording” that would seemingly allow users to record and play back audio more “efficiently.”

Oppo has worked with Dynaudioon “anext-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system” for the Enco X2 in addition to equipping them with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. These support the LHDC codec.

Speaking of core specs, the Enco X2 wireless earbuds pack 11mm dynamic driver along with a 6mm planar diaphragm. They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and have a 20Hz – 40kHz frequency response.

Oppo claims the Enco X2 can deliver music play time of five hours (one-time charge) and 20 hours (with charging case) at 50% volume with ANC on.

OPPO ENCO X2 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Oppo has launched the Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 10,999.

Oppo Enco X2 will be available starting from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

In related news, Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series that spawns two models, Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, in India alongside the Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. The brand has, also, launched the Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in the country.

Reno 8 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 45,999. Reno 8 price in India is set at Rs 29,999. Oppo has launched the Pad Air in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999.