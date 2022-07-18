scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds with ANC, Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording launched in India: Specs, price

Oppo Enco X2 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Oppo Enco X2
Oppo Enco X2 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.

Oppo, today, launched the Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India alongside the Reno 8 series and Pad Air Android tablet. The Enco X2 are a follow-up to the Enco X— Oppo’s flagship TWS earbuds. Oppo Enco X2 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.

OPPO ENCO X2 SPECS, FEATURES

Oppo’s Enco X2 are a pair of high-end truly wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation and what the brand is calling a segment-first “Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording” that would seemingly allow users to record and play back audio more “efficiently.”

Oppo has worked with Dynaudioon “anext-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system” for the Enco X2 in addition to equipping them with a Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. These support the LHDC codec.

Also Read

Speaking of core specs, the Enco X2 wireless earbuds pack 11mm dynamic driver along with a 6mm planar diaphragm. They support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and have a 20Hz – 40kHz frequency response.

Oppo claims the Enco X2 can deliver music play time of five hours (one-time charge) and 20 hours (with charging case) at 50% volume with ANC on.

OPPO ENCO X2 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Oppo has launched the Enco X2 wireless earbuds in India at a price of Rs 10,999.

Oppo Enco X2 will be available starting from July 25 across Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets.

In related news, Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series that spawns two models, Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, in India alongside the Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds. The brand has, also, launched the Oppo Pad Air, its first tablet in the country.

Reno 8 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 45,999. Reno 8 price in India is set at Rs 29,999. Oppo has launched the Pad Air in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

More Stories on
Oppo
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Technology