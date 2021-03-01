Oppo Enco X: These earphones give you a musical high

The earphones combine a custom acoustic design and advanced software to provide a good listening experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling.

The market is flooded with wireless earphones these days. Whether you want an affordable pair for the gym or an expensive pair for listening when travelling, there is a model for every budget thereby, making the choice difficult for the user. If you are ready to splurge, then Oppo’s Enco X can be a good choice; it is a fantastic pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with very good battery life. Priced at Rs 9,990, it seems the primary motive of the R&D guys at Oppo was to create something special for those who care about their audio the most. Trust me, the Enco X does not disappoint one bit.

Co-created by Oppo and Danish Hi-Fi brand, Dynaudio, the Enco X pair of earphones comes in a classic design, is comfortable to wear for long hours and has an easy fit. It comes in two colours – Black and White. The earphones combine a custom acoustic design and advanced software to provide a good listening experience with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling.

Using a dual microphone design, the earphones provide active noise cancelling with multiple modes allowing the users to customise and choose the strength of noise reduction to better fit their daily listening needs through the four different settings: Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Noise Cancellation Off. These settings allow users to block out the world whether indoors or outdoors and focus on what they are listening to.

More on the tech front. As Oppo’s annual flagship TWS earphones, the Enco X earphones are supported by the self-innovated DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission, bringing you the bliss of Hi-Fi. This technology enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario. Basically, LHDC is a coding technology that wirelessly transmits high-resolution audio, which produces a stronger audio density and gives a well-rounded audio with natural depth. Additionally, it ensures a seamless audio transmission with accurate speed and data volume.

In terms of actual usage, the superior audio experience is kept seamless with algorithm-controlled active noise-cancelling thanks to the dual-core Bluetooth chip. Four noise reduction options are available, including the new, humanised Transparency mode. Wireless charging is supported, and you can stream upto 25 hours on a single charge. Plus, the Enco X earphones support reverse charging from a phone anytime, freeing you from charging anxiety.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,990